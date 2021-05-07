CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Vikings sign TE Shane Zylstra from Minnesota State

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 5:25 PM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed tight end Shane Zylstra out of the NCAA Division II program at Minnesota State that produced two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The Vikings announced Friday the addition of Zylstra, who went undrafted in 2020 after finishing as the career leader for the Mavericks with career receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. With 81 receptions in 2019, Zylstra broke the school record that was shared by Thielen (2012) and Chad Ellman (1996). Zylstra is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, who spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.

The Vikings signed Thielen in 2013 after he was invited to their rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

The Vikings signed 11 undrafted rookies earlier this week, including East Carolina wide receiver Blake Proehl, the son of 17-year NFL veteran Ricky Proehl. The Vikings also signed three specialists to increase competition at spots that were problematic last season: San Diego State long snapper Turner Bernard, Memphis kicker Riley Patterson and LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg.

