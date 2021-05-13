CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Titans agree to terms with Farley, 5 of 8 draft picks

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 7:48 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with first-round selection Caleb Farley and four of his fellow draft picks just before their three-day rookie minicamp.

The Titans announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with five of their eight draft picks along with 10 undrafted free agents. Farley was the No. 22 pick overall out of Virginia Tech.

The Titans also agreed with right tackle Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State, their second-round selection; fourth-round wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick of Louisville, sixth-rounders wide receiver Racey McMath of LSU and safety Brady Breeze.

