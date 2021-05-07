CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer seeks full FDA approval | Md. partnership to help kids | Metro to expand bus service | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lions sign Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow through 2026 season

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 12:42 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to a $54 million, four-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2026 season.

The team announced the deal Friday, investing in one of the franchise’s building blocks under general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions exercised the fifth-year contract option on Ragnow’s contract last month and made it clear that working out a long-term deal with him was a priority.

Detroit drafted him No. 20 overall out of Arkansas in 2018. Ragnow has started all 45 games he’s appeared in over three seasons.

