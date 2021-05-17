CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Jaguars sign 6th-rounder Jalen Camp, waive Ryquell Armstead

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 6:23 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed sixth-round draft pick Jalen Camp on Monday and waived third-year running back Ryquell Armstead, who spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list.

A fifth-round pick from Temple in 2019, Armstead was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The team said last season he was expected to make a full recovery.

Armstead became expendable after the emergence of running back James Robinson in 2020. The Jaguars also signed veteran Carlos Hyde in free agency and selected Clemson standout Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in the draft.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Camp was expected to sign a four-year deal worth about $3.64 million. The contract includes a $161,000 signing bonus. He will count about $700,000 against the salary cap in 2021.

Camp was the 209th overall choice. He played in 49 games at Georgia Tech, finishing his college career with 48 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns.

