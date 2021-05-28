MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Bills ink long snapper Ferguson to 3-year contract extension

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 11:41 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension on Friday.

The 27-year-old Ferguson has filled the special teams role for the past four seasons, and was entering the final year of his contract. He signed with Buffalo as an undrafted rookie free agent out of LSU in 2016, and spent that season on the practice squad.

Ferguson is the second-longest tenured player on Buffalo’s roster behind defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is entering his ninth season with the Bills.

