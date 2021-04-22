Titans can be flexible at 22 a year after botched top pick

22. TENNESSEE TITANS (11-5) LAST SEASON: The Titans won their first five games while surviving the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak…

LAST SEASON: The Titans won their first five games while surviving the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak of the season that rescheduled their bye and two games. The NFL’s fourth-highest scoring offense offset a defense that struggled to sack quarterbacks or get off the field. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry became the eighth man in league history to rush for at least 2,000 yards as the Titans won their first AFC South title since 2008.

FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, K Stephen Gostkowski, DL DaQuan Jones, CB Desmond King, TE MyCole Pruitt, DE Jack Crawford. Released CB Adoree Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, S Kenny Vaccaro, RT Dennis Kelly, WR Adam Humphries. Signed LB Bud Dupree, DE Denico Autry, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Janoris Jenkins, LS Morgan Cox, CB Kevin Johnson, OT Kendall Lamm. Re-signed LB Jayon Brown, OL Ty Sambrailo, TE Geoff Swaim.

THEY NEED: WR, CB, OLB, OT, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, QB, S, P.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, Purdue WR Rondale Moore, Miami, Fla. DE Jaelen Phillips, Georgia LB Azeez Ojulari, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins.

OUTLOOK: GM Jon Robinson has to make up for busting on last year’s first-round pick. He traded offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to Miami in March after getting only four snaps out of the rookie, so they will need another lineman in this draft. The bigger needs now are another wide receiver with Davis now with the Jets, cornerback after cutting Jackson and Butler, and more pass rush help to help a defense that had only 19 sacks last season.

