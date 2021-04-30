Raiders trade up for S Trevon Moehrig in 2nd round

The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the second round to fill their second big need in the draft by…

The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the second round to fill their second big need in the draft by taking TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 43rd pick.

The Raiders sent pick No. 48 and a fourth-round pick to San Francisco to move up five spots in the NFL draft on Friday night to get the safety they needed. Las Vegas also got a seventh-round pick in return.

Las Vegas continued to target defense in the third round, taking Buffalo edge rusher Malcolm Koonce with the 79th pick and Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo with the 80th pick.

The Raiders came into the draft with glaring needs at right tackle and free safety and filled them both with their first two picks by taking Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood in the first round and Moehrig in round two.

Moehrig said he talked to coach Jon Gruden and the staff early in the process and knew it was a strong possibility he would be picked by the Raiders.

“They just told me they needed a safety and they were planning to come get me,” he sad. “So yeah, I’m super excited. I’m pumped.”

Moehrig is a versatile safety with strong ball skills and he gives new coordinator Gus Bradley the playmaker in the back of the defense that he needs.

He had seven interceptions in his career and led all safeties with 12 pass breakups in 2019 and eight in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.

Moehrig was projected to go in the first round but fell possibly because of a back injury before the draft, according to NFL Network. Moehrig said he has been cleared and is completely healthy.

Moehrig will team with 2019 first-round strong safety Johnathan Abram, 2020 first-round cornerback Damon Arnette and 2019 second-round cornerback Trayvon Mullen in a young secondary.

“Coming from TCU, I was the quarterback of the defense, so I feel like I’m really confident coming in and taking that leadership role, command of the defense, taking the reins and just leading,” Moehrig said. “I’m super comfortable with that, confident with it and I’m just excited to get started.”

The Raiders are counting on big growth from the three returning young players and a big impact from Moehrig to improve a defense that has ranked last in the NFL in points allowed (28.4 per game) and second worst in yards per play allowed (6.05) since Gruden returned in 2018.

Las Vegas also added pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in free agency to help bolster a suspect pass rush.

Koonce and Deablo project as depth players at the start. Koonce had 18 sacks in 45 games in college and joins Ngakoue, Clelin Ferrell, Maxx Crosby and Carl Nassib as the team’s defensive ends.

Deablo is a former high school receiver who moved to safety in college and could also play linebacker in the pros. He had four interceptions this season and could be used to match up against tight ends.

The Raiders will have four picks Saturday with two in the fifth round, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.