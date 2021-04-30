CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Shot and a Beer | Metro to expand bus service | When Va. will lift restrictions | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Most First-Round Picks-School

Most First-Round Picks-School

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 12:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
By The Associated Press

Colleges with five players-or-more drafted in first round since 1967:

6 — Alabama (2021) Jaylen Waddle (Miami); Patrick Surtain II (Denver); DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia); Mac Jones (New England); Alex Leatherwood (Las Vegas); Najee Harris (Pittsburgh);

6 — Miami (2004): Sean Taylor (Washington); Kellen Winslow (Cleveland); Jonathan Vilma (N.Y. Jets); D.J. Williams (Denver); Vernon Carey (Miami); Vince Wilfork (New England).

5 — Southern Cal (1968) — Ron Yary (Minnesota); Mike Taylor (Pittsburgh); Tim Rossovich (Philadelphia); Mike Hull (Chicago); Earl McCullough (Detroit).

5 — Miami (2002) — Bryant McKinnie (Minnesota); Jeremy Shockey (N.Y. Giants); Phillip Buchanon (Oakland); Ed Reed (Baltimore); Mike Rumph (San Francisco.

5 — Ohio State (2006) — A.J. Hawk (Green Bay); Donte Whitner (Buffalo); Bobby Carpenter (Dallas); Santonio Holmes (Pittsburgh); Nick Mangold (N.Y. Jets.

5 — Ohio State (2016) — Joey Bosa (San Diego); Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas); Eli Apple (N.Y. Giants); Taylor Decker (Detroit); Darron Lee (N.Y. Jets).

5 — LSU (2020) — Joe Burrows (Cincinnati); K’Lavon Chaisson (Jacksonville); Justin Jefferson (Minnesota); Patrick Queen (Baltimore); Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay, morale for TSA workers?

After Fort Hood review, Army is adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

May We Say Thank You 2021

Congress wants more 'walk' and less 'talk' on diversity and inclusion efforts at VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up