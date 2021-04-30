Most First-Round Picks-School The Associated Press

By The Associated Press Colleges with five players-or-more drafted in first round since 1967: 6 — Alabama (2021) Jaylen Waddle (Miami); Patrick Surtain II (Denver); DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia); Mac Jones (New England); Alex Leatherwood (Las Vegas); Najee Harris (Pittsburgh); 6 — Miami (2004): Sean Taylor (Washington); Kellen Winslow (Cleveland); Jonathan Vilma (N.Y. Jets); D.J. Williams (Denver); Vernon Carey (Miami); Vince Wilfork (New England). 5 — Southern Cal (1968) — Ron Yary (Minnesota); Mike Taylor (Pittsburgh); Tim Rossovich (Philadelphia); Mike Hull (Chicago); Earl McCullough (Detroit). 5 — Miami (2002) — Bryant McKinnie (Minnesota); Jeremy Shockey (N.Y. Giants); Phillip Buchanon (Oakland); Ed Reed (Baltimore); Mike Rumph (San Francisco. 5 — Ohio State (2006) — A.J. Hawk (Green Bay); Donte Whitner (Buffalo); Bobby Carpenter (Dallas); Santonio Holmes (Pittsburgh); Nick Mangold (N.Y. Jets. 5 — Ohio State (2016) — Joey Bosa (San Diego); Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas); Eli Apple (N.Y. Giants); Taylor Decker (Detroit); Darron Lee (N.Y. Jets). 5 — LSU (2020) — Joe Burrows (Cincinnati); K'Lavon Chaisson (Jacksonville); Justin Jefferson (Minnesota); Patrick Queen (Baltimore); Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City).