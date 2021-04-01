CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Lions sign cornerback Corn Elder

Lions sign cornerback Corn Elder

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 9:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed free agent cornerback Corn Elder.

The Lions announced the move Thursday.

Elder appeared in 16 games for the Carolina Panthers last season, making one start. He originally entered the NFL with the Panthers after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Miami. He also was with the New York Giants’ practice squad in 2019.

He’s played 30 career games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up