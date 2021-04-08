CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Jets re-sign S Bennett…

Jets re-sign S Bennett Jackson, add OL Corey Levin

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets re-signed safety Bennett Jackson and signed free agent offensive lineman Corey Levin on Thursday.

Jackson spent the past two seasons with the Jets, primarily as a special teams contributor. He played in just four games last year before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Jackson was a sixth-round draft pick of the Giants in 2014 out of Notre Dame. He was claimed by the Jets off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, was signed that season by the Ravens off New York’s practice squad and re-joined the Jets when they claimed him off waivers again later that year.

Levin adds depth to the Jets’ offensive line as a center and guard after playing in 16 games, including one start, in four NFL seasons. He was a sixth-rounder by Tennessee in 2017 out of Tennessee-Chattanooga. After two years with the Titans, Levin had stints with Denver and Chicago in 2019. He was briefly on New England’s practice squad last season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

When it comes to open source, culture continues to eat strategy, policy for lunch

Pentagon believes it escaped unscathed from SolarWinds, Microsoft hacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up