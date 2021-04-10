CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Finau gets a call…

Finau gets a call during Masters delay, from Tom Brady

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Cell phones are almost entirely forbidden at Augusta National, so imagine Tony Finau’s surprise Saturday when he got told during a weather delay that someone wanted to talk with him.

It was a FaceTime call.

From Tom Brady.

“A cool call,” Finau said.

Here’s what happened: Play was suspended around 4 p.m. because of dangerous weather in the area, and Finau went to the caddie house to wait for the resumption of play. That’s when Jimmy Dunne, an Augusta National member, just happened to be on the phone with Brady — the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, the most recent of those coming earlier this year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dunne approached Finau and said, “somebody wants to talk to you.” Somebody was Brady.

“That was a pleasant surprise,” Finau said. “He said ‘great playing,’ and he’s following. He said he’s surprised we stopped. He said, in the NFL, ‘When it rains, we don’t stop.’ I said, ‘Maybe we’re not as tough as you guys,’ and he said, ‘No, that’s not the case.’ We had a good laugh about that.

“He was giving me some crap about the weather and why we stopped. He was obviously watching, and that was cool he was following.”

Brady is a big-time golfer and golf fan. He played last year in “The Match: Champions for Charity,” teaming with Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. The made-for-TV event raised $20 million.

Finau is friends with Brady’s longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero.

“Alex is one of my good friends and someone I’ve known for a little bit,” Finau said. “That’s kind of how we met in Boston when he was playing for the Patriots, and this is only the second time we’ve had a conversation.”

Finau is a big football fan, but never was a serious player. He was asked if Brady, who has been known to recruit a free agent or two, asked him about joining the Bucs.

“He’s got plenty of weapons over there in Tampa,” Finau said. “They’re not going to need me.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up