CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » NFL News » Defensive tackle Jenkins signs…

Defensive tackle Jenkins signs for 2nd stint with Dolphins

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 1:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Defensive tackle John Jenkins has signed for a second stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Jenkins played in all 16 games for Miami in 2019 with five starts. He played in 11 games off the bench last year for the Chicago Bears.

Jenkins, a third-round pick by the Saints in 2013, has also played for the Giants and Seahawks.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up