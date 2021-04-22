Bills could use pass-rushing boost entering NFL draft

30. BUFFALO BILLS (15-6) LAST SEASON: Josh Allen’s breakthrough season, complemented by the addition of receiver Stefon Diggs, propelled Buffalo…

30. BUFFALO BILLS (15-6)

LAST SEASON: Josh Allen’s breakthrough season, complemented by the addition of receiver Stefon Diggs, propelled Buffalo to win its first AFC East title since 1995, and make deepest playoff run in 27 years, ending with a loss to Kansas City for the AFC championship. Allen set numerous team single-season passing and scoring records, while Diggs became and All-Pro and Buffalo’s first receiver to lead the NFL in catches (127) and yards receiving (1,535), both franchise bests. Only flaw was a bend-but-don’t break defense twice struggling in losses to the Chiefs.

FREE AGENCY: Lost WRs John Brown and Andre Roberts, DE Trent Murphy, DL Quinton Jefferson, S Dean Marlowe, CB Josh Norman, TE Tyler Kroft, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, QB Matt Barkley, RB T.J. Yeldon, OLs Ty Nsekhe and Brian Winters, P Corey Bojorquez. Signed WRs Emmanuel Sanders and Brandon Powell, P Matt Haack, QB Mitchell Trubisky, LB Tyrell Adams, TE Jacob Hollister, RB Matt Breida, DE Efe Obada, and OLs Bobby Hart, Jamil Douglas, Forrest Lamp and Trey Adams (who has since announced retirement). Re-signed LB Matt Milano, OLs Jon Feliciano and Daryl Winters, WR Isaiah McKenzie, CB Levi Wallace, and RB Taiwan Jones.

THEY NEED: DE, CB, TE, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR, OT.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr., Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, Penn State DE Jayson Oweh, Washington DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington LB Joe Tryon, Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham, Alabama RB Najee Harris.

OUTLOOK: GM Brandon Beane methodically reworked his team’s tight salary cap to not only retain Milano, Feliciano and Winters, but also add Sanders and offensive line depth, and upgrade backup QB spot with Trubisky. Glaring needs are upgrading pass rush and fill starting CB spot opposite Tre’Davious White.

