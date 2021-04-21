CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
49ers sign RB Wayne Gallman to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 6:59 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent running back Wayne Gallman Jr. to a one-year deal.

The addition of Gallman on Wednesday gives the 49ers another option in the backfield behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. before next week’s draft.

Gallman was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round in 2017. He has 338 carries for 1,444 yards and nine TDs in 53 games. He also has 80 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns.

Gallman played 15 games last season when he led the Giants with 682 yards rushing on 147 carries with six TDs. Gallman averaged 3.63 yards per carry after contact last season, fourth best among running backs, according to Pro Football Focus.

