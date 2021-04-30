CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » 2021 NFL Team-by-Team Draft

2021 NFL Team-by-Team Draft

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 12:05 AM

April 29-May 1
Arizona

1 (16) Zaven Collins, lb, Tulsa.

Atlanta

1 (4) Kyle Pitts, te, Florida.

Baltimore

1 (27) Rashod Bateman, wr, Minnesota.

1 (31) Jayson Oweh, de, Penn State.

Buffalo

1 (30) Gregory Rousseau, de, Miami.

Carolina

1 (8) Jaycee Horn, cb, South Carolina.

Chicago

1 (11) Justin Fields, qb, Ohio State.

Cincinnati

1 (5) Ja’Marr Chase, wr, LSU.

Cleveland

1 (26) Greg Newsome II, cb, Northwestern.

Dallas

1 (12) Micah Parsons, lb, Penn State.

Denver

1 (9) Patrick Surtain II, cb, Alabama.

Detroit

1 (7) Penei Sewell, ot, Oregon.

Green Bay

1 (29) Eric Stokes, cb, Georgia

Houston

No first-round selection.

Indianapolis

1 (21) Kwity Paye, de, Michigan.

Jacksonville

1 (1) Trevor Lawrence, qb, Clemson.

1 (25) Travis Etienne, rb, Clemson.

Kansas City

No first-round selection.

Las Vegas

1 (17) Alex Leatherwood, ot, Alabama.

L.A. Chargers

1 (13) Rashawn Slater, ot, Northwestern.

L.A. Rams

No first-round selection.

Miami

1 (6) Jaylen Waddle, wr, Alabama.

1 (18) Jaelan Phillips, de, Miami.

Minnesota

1 (23) Christian Darrisaw, ot, Virginia Tech.

New England

1 (15) Mac Jones, qb, Alabama.

New Orleans

1 (28) Payton Turner, de, Houston.

N.Y. Giants

1 (20) Kadarius Toney, wr, Florida.

N.Y. Jets

1 (2) Zach Wilson, qb, BYU.

1 (14) Alijah Vera-Tucker, ot, Southern Cal.

Philadelphia

1 (10) DeVonta Smith, wr, Alabama.

Pittsburgh

1 (24) Najee Harris, rb, Alabama.

San Francisco

1 (3) Trey Lance, qb, North Dakota State.

Seattle

No first-round selection.

Tampa Bay

1 (32) Joe Tryon, de, Washington.

Tennessee

1 (22) Caleb Farley, cb, Virginia Tech.

Washington

1 (19) Jamin Davis, lb, Kentucky.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

