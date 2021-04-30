2021 NFL Team-by-Team Draft

|April 29-May 1
|Arizona
1 (16) Zaven Collins, lb, Tulsa.
|Atlanta
1 (4) Kyle Pitts, te, Florida.
|Baltimore
1 (27) Rashod Bateman, wr, Minnesota.
1 (31) Jayson Oweh, de, Penn State.
|Buffalo
1 (30) Gregory Rousseau, de, Miami.
|Carolina
1 (8) Jaycee Horn, cb, South Carolina.
|Chicago
1 (11) Justin Fields, qb, Ohio State.
|Cincinnati
1 (5) Ja’Marr Chase, wr, LSU.
|Cleveland
1 (26) Greg Newsome II, cb, Northwestern.
|Dallas
1 (12) Micah Parsons, lb, Penn State.
|Denver
1 (9) Patrick Surtain II, cb, Alabama.
|Detroit
1 (7) Penei Sewell, ot, Oregon.
|Green Bay
1 (29) Eric Stokes, cb, Georgia
|Houston
No first-round selection.
|Indianapolis
1 (21) Kwity Paye, de, Michigan.
|Jacksonville
1 (1) Trevor Lawrence, qb, Clemson.
1 (25) Travis Etienne, rb, Clemson.
|Kansas City
No first-round selection.
|Las Vegas
1 (17) Alex Leatherwood, ot, Alabama.
|L.A. Chargers
1 (13) Rashawn Slater, ot, Northwestern.
|L.A. Rams
No first-round selection.
|Miami
1 (6) Jaylen Waddle, wr, Alabama.
1 (18) Jaelan Phillips, de, Miami.
|Minnesota
1 (23) Christian Darrisaw, ot, Virginia Tech.
|New England
1 (15) Mac Jones, qb, Alabama.
|New Orleans
1 (28) Payton Turner, de, Houston.
|N.Y. Giants
1 (20) Kadarius Toney, wr, Florida.
|N.Y. Jets
1 (2) Zach Wilson, qb, BYU.
1 (14) Alijah Vera-Tucker, ot, Southern Cal.
|Philadelphia
1 (10) DeVonta Smith, wr, Alabama.
|Pittsburgh
1 (24) Najee Harris, rb, Alabama.
|San Francisco
1 (3) Trey Lance, qb, North Dakota State.
|Seattle
No first-round selection.
|Tampa Bay
1 (32) Joe Tryon, de, Washington.
|Tennessee
1 (22) Caleb Farley, cb, Virginia Tech.
|Washington
1 (19) Jamin Davis, lb, Kentucky.
