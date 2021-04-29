CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » 2021 NFL Draft Selections

2021 NFL Draft Selections

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Thursday
FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence, qb, Clemson.

2. N.Y Jets, Zach Wilson, qb, BYU.

3. San Francisco (from Houston through Miami), Trey Lance, qb, North Dakota State.

4. Atlanta, Kyle Pitts, te, Florida.

5. Cincinnati, Ja’Marr Chase, wr, LSU.

6. Miami (from Philadelphia), Jaylen, Waddle, wr, Alabama.

7. Detroit, Penei Sewell, ot, Oregon.

8. Carolina, Jaycee Horn, cb, South Carolina.

9. Denver, Patrick Surtain II, cb, Alabama.

10. Philadelphia (from Dallas), DeVonta Smith, wr, Alabama.

11. Chicago (from N.Y. Giants), Justin Fields, qb, Ohio State.

12. Dallas (from Philadelphia through San Francisco and Miami), Micah Parsons, lb, Penn State.

13. L.A. Chargers, Rashawn Slater, ot, Northwestern.

14. N.Y. Jets (from Minnesota), Alijah Vera-Tucker, g, Southern Cal.

15. New England, Mac Jones, qb, Alabama.

MORE

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay, morale for TSA workers?

DHS set to launch its 'most significant hiring initiative' as part of cyber workforce sprint

OMB relaxes repayment requirement in new TMF guidance

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up