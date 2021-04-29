2021 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday FIRST ROUND 1. Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence, qb, Clemson. 2. N.Y Jets, Zach Wilson, qb, BYU. 3. San Francisco (from…

Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence, qb, Clemson.

2. N.Y Jets, Zach Wilson, qb, BYU.

3. San Francisco (from Houston through Miami), Trey Lance, qb, North Dakota State.

4. Atlanta, Kyle Pitts, te, Florida.

5. Cincinnati, Ja’Marr Chase, wr, LSU.

6. Miami (from Philadelphia), Jaylen, Waddle, wr, Alabama.

7. Detroit, Penei Sewell, ot, Oregon.

8. Carolina, Jaycee Horn, cb, South Carolina.

9. Denver, Patrick Surtain II, cb, Alabama.

10. Philadelphia (from Dallas), DeVonta Smith, wr, Alabama.

