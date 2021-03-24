CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Vikings maintain depth by re-signing RB Ameer Abdullah

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 2:19 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah on Wednesday, maintaining their depth behind two-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook.

Abdullah will return for a fourth season with the Vikings, who first acquired him via waiver claim in 2018 after being let go by the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the second round in 2015.

Abdullah has mostly played on special teams for the Vikings, including as a kickoff returner with an average of 24.6 yards per return. He has 31 carries for 157 yards and 24 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games for Minnesota. He had two scoring receptions in 2020.

After Mike Boone’s departure as a free agent, Abdullah will for now be the No. 3 running back behind Cook and Alexander Mattison.

