Vikings bring back DE Stephen Weatherly after Panthers stint

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 2:47 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a one-year, $2.5 million contract on Monday, bringing back one of their past draft picks to try to strengthen a lagging pass rush.

Weatherly played last season with the Carolina Panthers, who released him on Feb. 19. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Weatherly spent the first four years of his career as a rotational player with the Vikings, who took him in the seventh round out of Vanderbilt in 2016.

As a free agent last offseason, Weatherly signed with the Panthers for $6.25 million guaranteed and started the first nine games, only to injure his finger, go on injured reserve and get cut for salary cap savings with one year remaining on his deal. Weatherly has six sacks in 58 regular-season games.

