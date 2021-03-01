CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Latest: East Tennessee and Wofford FCS game postponed

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 2:12 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Football Championship Subdivision game between East Tennessee and Wofford on Saturday has been postponed.

The game was supposed to be played at Wofford, but the Terriers have dropped below the guidelines for available players at a specific position group due to COVID-19 player opt-outs and injuries.

The teams play in the Southern Conference. There was no immediate word of when the game might be rescheduled.

East Tennessee will host Furman on March 13, while Wofford will head to Samford that same day.

