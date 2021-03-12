CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Super Bowl champion Bucs focused on keeping roster intact

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 5:01 PM

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (15-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Shaquil Barrett, TE Rob Gronkowski, WR Antonio Brown, RB Leonard Fournette, DT Ndamukong Suh, K Ryan Succop, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB T.J. Logan, RB Kenjon Barner, WR Jayden Mickens, TE Anthony Auclair, T Joe Haeg, T Josh Wells, DL Steve McLendon, LB Kevin Minter, LB Deone Bucannon, CB Ryan Smith, S Andrew Adams, CB Ross Cockrell, RB LeSean McCoy, QB Blaine Gabbert, QB Ryan Griffin.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: G Aaron Stinnie, LB Jack Cichy.

NEEDS: The Super Bowl champions want to give Tom Brady every opportunity to win an eighth NFL title. That begins with doing whatever’s necessary to keep intact a star-studded roster assembled around the 43-year-old quarterback. Coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht already placed the franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin and agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal to retain LB Lavonte David. A long-term contract with LB Shaquil Barrett is a major priority, as is re-signing TE Rob Gronkowski and DT Ndamukong Suh. WR Antonio Brown and RB Leonard Fournette are high-profile playmakers the team would like to bring back, too. Re-signing kicker Ryan Succop would be significant as well. He converted 37 of 40 field-goal tries, including all nine during the team’s playoff run.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9 million over the cap.

NFL News | Sports

