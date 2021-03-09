CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Steelers sign LB Marcus Allen to 1-year contract

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 4:07 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Allen is staying in Pittsburgh. And staying at linebacker too.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday they have signed Allen to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. Allen had been an exclusive rights free agent.

The 24-year-old Allen played in 14 games in 2021 after being moved from safety to inside linebacker in the preseason because of depth issues at the position. The team called Allen a “linebacker” when it announced the signing.

Allen, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, made two starts last season and had a career-high with 30 tackles.

