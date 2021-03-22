CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » NFL News » Steelers sign defensive lineman…

Steelers sign defensive lineman Wormley to 2-year deal

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back defensive lineman Chris Wormley on a two-year deal.

The club announced the move on Monday. Pittsburgh is in need of help along the line after veteran Tyson Alualu left in free agency for Jacksonville.

Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last season after Pittsburgh acquired him from AFC North rival Baltimore. Wormley finished with eight tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and three quarterback hits. He missed three games in the middle of the season with a knee injury.

The Steelers also signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.

Simmons spent a portion of 2020 on Houston’s practice squad. Simmons played collegiately at Georgia, catching 35 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up