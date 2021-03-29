CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Safety Josh Jones returns to Jacksonville on 1-year deal

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 3:14 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran safety Josh Jones re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year contract Monday, giving the team another experienced starter at the position.

Jones started 13 games in 2020, his first season in Jacksonville, and finished with a career-high 83 tackles and one interception. He previously spent two years in Green Bay and his rookie season in Dallas. He was a second-round draft pick in 2017.

He has started 25 of 48 games in four years, with 202 tackles, eight pass breakups, three sacks and two INTs.

He’s the fifth defender from the worst unit in Jacksonville history to re-sign this month, following defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, cornerback Tre Herndon, cornerback Sidney Jones and defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

Jacksonville has five of the first 65 picks in next month’s NFL draft and is expected to use some of them on defensive help.

