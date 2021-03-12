CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Packers release versatile tight…

Packers release versatile tight end John Lovett

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 5:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end John Lovett.

Lovett played eight games last season while making contributions on offense and special teams. He went on injured reserve Nov. 13 after hurting his knee in practice.

He rushed for 6 yards on three carries and made four tackles on special teams.

The Packers had claimed Lovett off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 5. The former Princeton quarterback signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May 2019 and spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve.

Lovett threw for 2,509 yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions during his Princeton career. He also rushed for 1,589 yards and caught 51 passes for 553 yards at Princeton.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

What did NAPA recommend for OPM? And are they correct?

Armed services taking deep dive into training accidents, mitigation strategies

OPM readying new guidance to help agencies plan for post-pandemic telework changes

DoD working with occupational organizations to help military spouses with state licensing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up