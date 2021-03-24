CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 5:35 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Alex Anzalone and receiver Damion Ratley.

The Lions made the moves Wednesday, reuniting first-year coach Dan Campbell with Anzalone. He played for New Orleans the past four seasons while Campbell was the Saints’ assistant head coach.

Anzalone started in nine of 16 games last season and made 41 tackles. He started in 20 of 38 games with the Saints over four seasons, making four sacks, forcing three fumbles, intercepting a pass and totaling 122 tackles.

Ratley has 29 receptions for 407 yards and one touchdown over two seasons in Cleveland Browns and one with the New York Giants.

