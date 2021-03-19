CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » NFL News » LBs Riley, Scarlett agree…

LBs Riley, Scarlett agree to 1-year deals with Dolphins

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 8:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Linebackers Duke Riley and Brennan Scarlett each agreed to terms Friday on one-year contracts with the Miami Dolphins.

Riley, a four-year veteran, started eight games for the Philadelphia Eagles last year and totaled 55 tackles. He has 24 career starts and was a third-round pick by Atlanta in 2017.

Scarlett will switch teams after playing his first five seasons for the Houston Texans, where he started 22 games, including four in 2020, when he missed five games with a broken forearm.

Riley and Scarlett both have extensive experience on special teams.

The Dolphins acquired another linebacker in a trade last week, obtaining Benardrick McKinney for linebacker Shaq Lawson.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

Employees give federal HR services low marks

Army’s top R&D command charts a course for post-pandemic telework

DHS launching 60-day cyber sprints ahead of upcoming executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up