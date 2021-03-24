CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » LB Elandon Roberts signs…

LB Elandon Roberts signs up for 2nd season with Dolphins

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Elandon Roberts re-signed with the Miami Dolphins after testing the free agent market.

The Dolphins announced the move Wednesday. Roberts, 26, started 11 games in his first season with Miami last year before he was sidelined by a serious knee injury. He totaled 61 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

He spent his first four NFL seasons with New England, where he played on two Super Bowl championship teams.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up