CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Md. expands priority appointments at some sites | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » LB Biegel agrees to…

LB Biegel agrees to 1-year contract to remain with Dolphins

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Vince Biegel agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins.

Biegel, who was to become a free agent Wednesday, had the best season of his three-year NFL career in 2020 for Miami. He started 10 games while totaling 59 tackles and 13 quarterback hits.

He has also played for Green Bay and New Orleans.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Checking DoD's homework on acquisition reforms top of mind for Sen. Kaine

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Two years after creating a CDO position, Labor sending in extra resources

New House bill attempts to make presidential records more easily searchable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up