Jets re-sign WR Vyncint Smith ahead of free agency period

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 4:25 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets re-signed wide receiver Vyncint Smith, who was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next week.

The 24-year-old Smith had just one catch for 13 yards in seven games after being sidelined for the start of the season following core muscle surgery during training camp.

The team announced the deal, which is for one year, on Saturday — four days before the NFL’s new league year and free agency begins. The Jets opted to re-sign Smith rather than tender him as a restricted free agent.

Smith showed promise in 2019, when he caught 17 passes for 225 yards after being signed by New York off Houston’s practice squad. He was originally signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College.

Smith has 23 career receptions for 329 yards and one touchdown in 27 games. He has also been a contributor on special teams, including averaging 29.9 yards on kickoff returns in 2019.

Smith was one of four players scheduled to become restricted free agents, including running back Josh Adams and linebackers Harvey Langi and Frankie Luvu.

