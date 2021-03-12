CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Jets need to answer QB question, add offensive playmakers

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 6:03 PM

NEW YORK JETS (2-14)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Marcus Maye (franchise tag), WR Breshad Perriman, RB Frank Gore, LB Jordan Jenkins, CB Brian Poole, S Bradley McDougald, LB Neville Hewitt, QB Joe Flacco, OLB Tarell Basham, LB Patrick Onwuasor, CB Arthur Maulet, S Matthias Farley, OL Pat Elflein, TE Daniel Brown, OL Josh Andrews, LB Bryce Hager, DB Bennett Jackson, TE Ross Travis, DL Trevon Coley.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Josh Adams, LB Frankie Luvu, LB Harvey Langi, WR Vyncint Smith.

NEEDS: The Jets have plenty of holes — and lots of money to fill them. The first order of business is to settle their quarterback situation, whether that’s sticking with Sam Darnold, moving on and going through the draft (BYU’s Zach Wilson or Ohio State’s Justin Fields?) or perhaps a trade (Deshaun Watson?). New York, which has close to $70 million in salary cap space, needs some playmakers around whoever is under center. So a wide receiver to pair with steady vet Jamison Crowder and the promising Denzel Mims is a priority — as is help in the backfield. General manager Joe Douglas will also look to improve an offensive line that has struggled the last two seasons, with standout rookie Mekhi Becton and center Connor McGovern potentially the only returnees. Finding a consistent pass rusher, along with depth in the secondary and at inside linebacker will also be top items on Douglas’ shopping list for new coach Robert Saleh’s defense.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $69 million.

