Giants more likely to use draft to improve than free agency

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK GIANTS (6-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:

DB Adrian Colbert, S Nate Ebner, LB Kyler Fackrell, OT Cameron Fleming, RB Wayne Gallman, DL Austin Johnson, LS Casey Kreiter, RB Dion Lewis, QB Colt McCoy, RB Alfred Morris, C Spencer Pulley, LB Jabaal Sheard, DL Dalvin Tomlinson.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR C.J. Board, LB Devante Downs.

NEEDS: The Giants retained top DL Leonard Williams, putting a franchise tag ($19.3 million) on him for the second straight year. The move puts the team in the red in terms of the salary cap so expect some cap cuts or moves. Guard Kevin Zeitler ($12 million) was released and tackle Nate Solder ($9.9 million salary) is another likely candidate given he also is in his early 30s. New York may sit back and find depth players in free agency. The team’s biggest needs are at cornerback, a deep-threat receiver and an edge rusher. The draft probably will be used to handle those concerns.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE: Approximately $3 million.

