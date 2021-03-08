CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Giants add Kyle O’Brien…

Giants add Kyle O’Brien as senior personnel executive

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have appointed Kyle O’Brien to the newly created position of senior personnel executive and hired Drew Wilson as their new assistant strength and conditioning coach.

The team announced the moves on Monday.

O’Brien has 19 years of NFL experience, spending the past five with the Detroit Lions helping to oversee player personnel. The former Harvard lacrosse player also has worked for Jacksonville, Kansas City and the New England Patriots and the Jets.

Wilson replaces Thomas Stallworth, who left the Giants after three seasons to become the Atlanta Falcons’ strength and conditioning coach. The 42-year-old Wilson spent the previous four years as the director of football strength and conditioning at the University of Colorado.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up