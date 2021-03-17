CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Falcons acquire blocking tight end Lee Smith from Bills

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 5:19 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons added a blocking tight end for new coach Arthur Smith’s offense on Wednesday by acquiring veteran Lee Smith from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Lee Smith joins starter Hayden Hurst on Atlanta’s depth chart.

Smith, 33, was a fifth-round pick by New England in the 2011 NFL draft. He played his first four seasons with Buffalo before four seasons with the Raiders, then a return to the Bills for the last two seasons. He had four catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns last season.

For his career, he has 64 receptions for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

