Chargers will be looking to overhaul offensive line

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 6:26 PM

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Hunter Henry, DE Melvin Ingram, LB Denzel Perryman, QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Michael Davis, S Jahleel Addae, OL Dan Feeney, TE Virgil Green, OG Ryan Groy, S Rayshawn Jenkins, OG Forrest Lamp, DT Damion Square, OT Sam Tevi, LB Nick Vigil, S Jaylen Watkins

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Stephen Anderson, K Michael Badgley, RB Kalen Ballage, LB B.J. Bello, CB Brandon Facyson, LB Malik Jefferson, DE Isaac Rochell, C Cole Toner.

NEEDS: The Chargers need upgrade to an offensive line that graded out as one of the worst in the league. New head coach Brandon Staley will also look at linebacker and the secondary with the defense moving to a 3-4 base scheme. General manager Tom Telesco might also be in the market for a tight end if the Chargers are unable to re-sign Hunter Henry.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $36.1 million.

