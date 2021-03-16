CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bourne agrees to 3-year, $22.5 million deal with Patriots

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 12:41 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with free agent receiver Kendrick Bourne.

His agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports, says the deal is for three years and could be worth as much as $22.5 million. New contracts can’t officially be signed until the league year begins on Wednesday.

New England entered free agency looking to spend at least a portion of the more than $65 million it had in salary cap space to upgrade its receiver group. The Patriots’ receivers combined for only four touchdown receptions this past season.

The 25-year-old Bourne has caught 11 touchdowns in his four seasons in San Francisco. He’ll arrive in Foxborough coming off his best season in 2020, catching 49 passes for 667 yards.

