Bills re-sign `gadget’ receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 2:46 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are welcoming back a dynamic receiving, running and return threat after reaching an agreement to re-sign Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

McKenzie is valued for the “gadget” role he played in scoring five touchdowns receiving, another returning a punt, and one on a 12-yard completion to quarterback Josh Allen last season.

McKenzie returns for a third full season in Buffalo since being claimed by the team in 2018 after he was cut by Denver.

The 25-year-old established a niche in coordinator Brian Daboll’s creative offensive scheme last season in being used as a situational fourth receiver. He finished with a career-high 30 catches and 282 yards, and scored three times (two TDs receiving and one on a 84-yard punt return) in a season-ending 56-26 win over Miami.

His touchdown passing was the first of his career, and came in a 32-30 loss to Arizona in mid-November. He also had 9 yards on 10 carries.

McKenzie’s role is expected to increase, particularly on special teams, after Buffalo was unable to re-sign primary returner Andre Roberts this offseason.

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds, McKenzie was selected by Denver in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Georgia.

