CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Bills re-sign backup LB…

Bills re-sign backup LB Andre Smith to 2-year contract

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 5:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills re-signed backup linebacker Andre Smith to a two-year contract on Saturday.

Smith was eligible to become a restricted free agent after completing his first season with Buffalo. He was used mostly in special team roles in appearing in 12 games.

Smith is a third-year player, and spent his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers selected Smith in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of North Carolina.

The Bills’ depth at linebacker will take a hit this offseason with starter Matt Milano preparing to test free agency once the NFL’s signing period opens on March 17.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Air Force training says airmen have a responsibility to report illegal extremist behavior

From the Z-100 computer to the cloud, Garcia looks back on 38 years of federal service

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up