CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Bills' free agency needs…

Bills’ free agency needs handcuffed by spending limitations

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO BILLS (15-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Trent Murphy, WRs Andre Roberts and Isaiah McKenzie, DBs Dean Marlowe and Josh Norman, RBs Taiwan Jones and T.J. Yeldon, TE Tyler Kroft, OLs Jon Feliciano, Ty Nsekhe and Brian Winters.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OL Ike Boettger, DB Levi Wallace, P Corey Bojorquez.

NEEDS: Coming off their deepest playoff run since the 1993 season, the Bills are focused on using their limited space under the salary cap to retain their own free agents. It began Thursday, when Buffalo re-signed starting linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract. Milano’s return, however, came at a price after the Bills freed up more than $14.4 million in cap space by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Offensive line is a priority, with GM Brandon Beane first focusing on attempting to bring back Feliciano before the market opens. Another candidate to re-sign is McKenzie, whose speed and versatility filled a valuable “gadget” role on offense and special teams. Otherwise, expect the Bills to also consider targeting a mid-priced tight end or cornerback.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up