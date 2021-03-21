CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Bears sign former Broncos…

Bears sign former Broncos LB Attaochu to 2-year deal

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed former Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year contract.

The team announced the deal Sunday night, but financial terms were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old Attaochu spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and had 8 1/2 sacks, including five last year, in 25 games.

He was drafted by the Chargers in the second round in 2014 out of Georgia Tech. Attaochu has also spent times with the 49ers, Jets and Chiefs. The Broncos signed him in October 2019.

Attaochu has 20 1/2 career sacks, 128 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up