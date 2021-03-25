CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bears re-sign defensive back Houston-Carson for 1 year

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 5:37 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears re-signed defensive back and special teams contributor DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Houston-Carson played in all 16 games last season. He broke up Tom Brady’s fourth-down pass with 33 seconds left after Cairo Santos kicked the go-ahead field goal to help preserve Chicago’s 20-19 victory over Tampa Bay on Oct. 8. A week later, he sealed the Bears’ win at Carolina when he intercepted Teddy Bridgewater.

Houston-Carson has played in 64 games since Chicago took him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

