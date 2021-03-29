CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Arizona signs veteran safety Shawn Williams to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 3:44 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran safety Shawn Williams to a one-year deal.

The Cardinals confirmed the Williams deal on Monday and also announced they’re bringing back safety Chris Banjo on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Williams played his first eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and was a starter from 2016 to 2019. He played in 13 games last season, mostly on special teams, and had 16 tackles.

He’ll compete for playing time in a safety group that is led by Pro Bowl selection Budda Baker.

The 31-year-old Banjo returns to the Cardinals after stepping into a bigger role last season because of injuries to other players. He had a career high 48 tackles and started four games.

