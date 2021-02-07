Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postseason History The Associated Press

By The Associated Press 1979 Season Division: Dec. 29, 1979 — WON vs. Philadelphia 24-17 ConfChmp: Jan. 6, 1980 — LOST vs. L.A. Rams 0-9 1981 Season Division: Jan. 2, 1982 — LOST vs. Dallas 0-38 1982 Season WildCard: Jan. 9, 1983 — LOST vs. Dallas 17-30 1997 Season WildCard: Dec. 28, 1997 — WON vs. Detroit 20-10 Division: Jan. 4, 1998 — LOST vs. Green Bay 7-21 1999 Season Division: Jan. 15, 2000 — WON vs. Washington 14-13 ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 2000 — LOST vs. St. Louis 6-11 2000 Season WildCard: Dec. 31, 2000 — LOST vs. Philadelphia 3-21 2001 Season WildCard: Jan. 12, 2002 — LOST vs. Philadelphia 9-31 2002 Season Division: Jan. 12, 2003 — WON vs. San Francisco 31-6 ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2003 — WON vs. Philadelphia 27-10 SuperBowl: Jan. 26, 2003 — WON vs. Oakland 48-21 2005 Season WildCard: Jan. 7, 2006 — LOST vs. Washington 10-17 2007 Season WildCard: Jan. 6, 2008 — LOST vs. N.Y. Giants 14-24 2020 Season: WildCard: Jan. 9, 2021 — WON vs. Washington 31-23 Division: Jan. 17, 2021 — WON vs. New Orleans 30-20 ConfChmp: Jan. 24, 2021 — WON vs. Green Bay 31-26 SuperBowl: Feb. 7, 2021 — Won vs. Kansas City 31-9 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.