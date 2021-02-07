CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postseason History

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 10:16 PM

By The Associated Press
1979 Season

Division: Dec. 29, 1979 — WON vs. Philadelphia 24-17

ConfChmp: Jan. 6, 1980 — LOST vs. L.A. Rams 0-9

1981 Season

Division: Jan. 2, 1982 — LOST vs. Dallas 0-38

1982 Season

WildCard: Jan. 9, 1983 — LOST vs. Dallas 17-30

1997 Season

WildCard: Dec. 28, 1997 — WON vs. Detroit 20-10

Division: Jan. 4, 1998 — LOST vs. Green Bay 7-21

1999 Season

Division: Jan. 15, 2000 — WON vs. Washington 14-13

ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 2000 — LOST vs. St. Louis 6-11

2000 Season

WildCard: Dec. 31, 2000 — LOST vs. Philadelphia 3-21

2001 Season

WildCard: Jan. 12, 2002 — LOST vs. Philadelphia 9-31

2002 Season

Division: Jan. 12, 2003 — WON vs. San Francisco 31-6

ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2003 — WON vs. Philadelphia 27-10

SuperBowl: Jan. 26, 2003 — WON vs. Oakland 48-21

2005 Season

WildCard: Jan. 7, 2006 — LOST vs. Washington 10-17

2007 Season

WildCard: Jan. 6, 2008 — LOST vs. N.Y. Giants 14-24

2020 Season:

WildCard: Jan. 9, 2021 — WON vs. Washington 31-23

Division: Jan. 17, 2021 — WON vs. New Orleans 30-20

ConfChmp: Jan. 24, 2021 — WON vs. Green Bay 31-26

SuperBowl: Feb. 7, 2021 — Won vs. Kansas City 31-9

