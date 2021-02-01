Tampa Bay Bucaneers Franchise

Draft 2013 — DL William Gholston, 4th 2014 — WR Mike Evans, 1st 2015 — ILB Lavonte David, 2nd; G…

Draft

2013 — DL William Gholston, 4th

2014 — WR Mike Evans, 1st

2015 — ILB Lavonte David, 2nd; G Ali Marpet, 2nd; T Donovan Smith, 2nd

2016 — CB Ryan Smith, 4th

2017 — WR Chris Godwin, 3rd

2018 — CB Carlton Davis, 2nd; RB Ronald Jones II, 2nd; DL Vita Vea, 1st; WR Justin Watson, 5th; ILB Devin White, 1st; S Jordan Whitehead, 4th

2019 — CB Jamel Dean, 3rd; S Mike Edwards, 3rd; WR Scotty Miller, 6th; CB Sean Murphy-Buntin, 2nd; OLB Anthony Nelson, 4th

2020 — DL Khalil Davis, 6th; WR Tyler Johnson, 5th; RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, 3rd; S Antoine Winfield Jr., 2nd; T Tristan Wirfs, 1st

Free Agents

2015 — TE Cameron Brate

2017 — TE Antony Auclair; DL Patrick O’Connor

2018 — TE Tanner Hudson

2019 — S Andrew Adams; QB Blaine Gabbert; LS Zach Triner

2020 — OLB Cam Gill

Trade

2018 — OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (N.Y. Giants)

2020 — TE Rob Gronkowski (New England)

Waivers

2015 — QB Ryan Griffin (New Orleans)

2019 — G Aaron Stinnie (Tennessee)

Restricted Free Agents

2018 — DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (Detroit)

2019 — WR Jaydon Mickens (Jacksonville)

2020 — RB Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville)

Unrestricted Free Agents

2018 — C Ryan Jensen (Baltimore); ILB Kevin Minter (Cincinnati); DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Kansas City)

2019 — OLB Shaquil Barrett (Denver); LB/S Deone Bucannon (Arizona); P Bradley Pinion (San Francisco); DE Ndamukong Suh (L.A. Chargers); T Josh Wells (Jacksonville)

2020 — QB Tom Brady (New England); WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh); CB Ross Cockrell (Carolina); T Joe Haeg (Indianapolis); RB LeSean McCoy (Kansas City); DL Steve McLendon (N.Y. Jets); K Ryan Succop (Tennessee)

