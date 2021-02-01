CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » NFL News » Tampa Bay Bucaneers Franchise

Tampa Bay Bucaneers Franchise

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 8:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Draft

2013 — DL William Gholston, 4th

2014 — WR Mike Evans, 1st

2015 — ILB Lavonte David, 2nd; G Ali Marpet, 2nd; T Donovan Smith, 2nd

2016 — CB Ryan Smith, 4th

2017 — WR Chris Godwin, 3rd

2018 — CB Carlton Davis, 2nd; RB Ronald Jones II, 2nd; DL Vita Vea, 1st; WR Justin Watson, 5th; ILB Devin White, 1st; S Jordan Whitehead, 4th

2019 — CB Jamel Dean, 3rd; S Mike Edwards, 3rd; WR Scotty Miller, 6th; CB Sean Murphy-Buntin, 2nd; OLB Anthony Nelson, 4th

2020 — DL Khalil Davis, 6th; WR Tyler Johnson, 5th; RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, 3rd; S Antoine Winfield Jr., 2nd; T Tristan Wirfs, 1st

Free Agents

2015 — TE Cameron Brate

2017 — TE Antony Auclair; DL Patrick O’Connor

2018 — TE Tanner Hudson

2019 — S Andrew Adams; QB Blaine Gabbert; LS Zach Triner

2020 — OLB Cam Gill

Trade

2018 — OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (N.Y. Giants)

2020 — TE Rob Gronkowski (New England)

Waivers

2015 — QB Ryan Griffin (New Orleans)

2019 — G Aaron Stinnie (Tennessee)

Restricted Free Agents

2018 — DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (Detroit)

2019 — WR Jaydon Mickens (Jacksonville)

2020 — RB Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville)

Unrestricted Free Agents

2018 — C Ryan Jensen (Baltimore); ILB Kevin Minter (Cincinnati); DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Kansas City)

2019 — OLB Shaquil Barrett (Denver); LB/S Deone Bucannon (Arizona); P Bradley Pinion (San Francisco); DE Ndamukong Suh (L.A. Chargers); T Josh Wells (Jacksonville)

2020 — QB Tom Brady (New England); WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh); CB Ross Cockrell (Carolina); T Joe Haeg (Indianapolis); RB LeSean McCoy (Kansas City); DL Steve McLendon (N.Y. Jets); K Ryan Succop (Tennessee)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

DoD's EHR is now operationally effective for at least some users, testing office says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up