TAMPA: Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

FOURTH QUARTER Kansas City

2-10-TB 29 (15:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TB 12 for 17 yards (M.Edwards).

1-10-TB 12 (14:43) (No Huddle, Shotgun) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to TB 11 for 1 yard (D.White).

2-9-TB 11 (14:05) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson.

3-9-TB 11 (13:56) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to B.Pringle (S.Murphy-Bunting) (S.Barrett).

Timeout ‥1 by KC at 13:43.

4-9-TB 11 (13:43) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Darr.Williams (W.Gholston).

Tampa Bay

1-10-TB 12 (13:32) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones up the middle to TB 16 for 4 yards (T.Kpassagnon, D.Wilson).

2-6-TB 16 (13:00) R.Jones left end to TB 23 for 7 yards (D.Wilson).

1-10-TB 23 (12:20) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones up the middle to TB 31 for 8 yards (B.Niemann; T.Mathieu).

2-2-TB 31 (11:40) R.Jones up the middle to TB 35 for 4 yards (D.Wilson).

1-10-TB 35 (10:56) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 39 for 4 yards (D.Sorensen; B.Niemann).

2-6-TB 39 (10:15) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to TB 45 for 6 yards (B.Niemann).

1-10-TB 45 (9:33) L.Fournette right end to KC 47 for 8 yards (C.Ward).

2-2-KC 47 (8:56) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard to KC 46 for 1 yard (F.Clark; D.Nnadi).

3-1-KC 46 (8:18) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to R.Gronkowski.

4-1-KC 46 (8:12) B.Pinion punts 38 yards to KC 8, Center-Z.Triner, fair catch by M.Hardman.

Kansas City

1-10-KC 8 (8:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to KC 41 for 33 yards (A.Winfield).

1-10-KC 41 (7:44) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 33 for -8 yards (N.Suh).

2-18-KC 33 (7:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (J.Pierre-Paul).

PENALTY on TB-N.Suh, Roughing the Passer, 15 yards, enforced at KC 33 – No Play.

1-10-KC 48 (6:52) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to TB 40 for 12 yards (D.White).

1-10-TB 40 (6:26) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Darr.Williams.

2-10-TB 40 (6:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to Darr.Williams to TB 31 for 9 yards (A.Winfield; C.Davis).

3-1-TB 31 (5:43) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to TB 27 for 4 yards (D.White; M.Edwards).

1-10-TB 27 (5:18) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to TB 20 for 7 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).

PENALTY on KC-M.Remmers, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at TB 27 – No Play.

1-20-TB 37 (5:09) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to T.Kelce (J.Dean).

2-20-TB 37 (5:03) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at 50 for -13 yards (sack split by C.Gill and N.Suh). FUMBLES (C.Gill), and recovers at 50.

3-33-50 (4:17) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at TB 27 for 23 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).

4-10-TB 27 (4:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill (A.Winfield).

PENALTY on TB-A.Winfield, Taunting, 14 yards, enforced between downs.

Tampa Bay

1-10-TB 13 (3:58) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 14 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi; B.Niemann).

Timeout ‥2 by KC at 03:52.

2-9-TB 14 (3:52) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 19 for 5 yards (B.Breeland; D.Nnadi).

Timeout ‥3 by KC at 03:46.

3-4-TB 19 (3:46) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.

4-4-TB 19 (3:41) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to KC 42, Center-Z.Triner. T.Hill ran ob at KC 42 for no gain (A.Nelson).

Kansas City

1-10-KC 42 (3:30) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.

2-10-KC 42 (3:25) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to 50 for 8 yards (D.White; A.Winfield).

3-2-50 (3:05) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to TB 32 for 18 yards (M.Edwards; S.Murphy-Bunting). (2:41) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson (C.Davis). TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

1-10-TB 32

PENALTY on KC-M.Remmers, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at TB 32 – No Play.

1-20-TB 42 (2:37) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to TB 26 for 16 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).

2-4-TB 26 (2:21) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left.

3-4-TB 26 (2:12) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams pushed ob at TB 25 for 1 yard (J.Dean).

4-3-TB 25 (2:07) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to TB 14 for 11 yards (C.Davis).

Two-Minute Warning

1-10-TB 14 (2:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to TB 10 for 4 yards (L.David).

2-6-TB 10 (1:40) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for T.Kelce INTERCEPTED by D.White at TB 0. Touchback.

Tampa Bay

1-10-TB 20 (1:33) T.Brady kneels to TB 19 for -1 yards.

2-11-TB 19 (:50) T.Brady kneels to TB 19 for no gain.

3-11-TB 19 (:30) T.Brady kneels to TB 18 for -1 yards.

END GAME

FINAL: Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9

