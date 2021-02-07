TAMPA: Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

The Associated Press

SECOND QUARTER Kansas City

3-4-KC 43 (15:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Darr.Williams.

4-4-KC 43 (14:56) T.Townsend punts 27 yards to TB 30, Center-J.Winchester, out of bounds.

Tampa Bay

1-10-TB 30 (14:50) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Jones.

2-10-TB 30 (14:46) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at TB 33 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).

PENALTY on KC-C.Jones, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at TB 33.

1-10-TB 48 (14:24) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones right tackle to KC 45 for 7 yards (B.Niemann; D.Sorensen).

2-3-KC 45 (13:43) R.Jones right tackle to KC 37 for 8 yards (A.Okafor; C.Ward). R9

1-10-KC 37 (13:06) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep middle to M.Evans pushed ob at KC 6 for 31 yards (D.Sorensen).

Timeout ‥1 by TB at 12:25.

1-6-KC 6 (12:25) R.Jones up the middle to KC 2 for 4 yards (C.Jones).

2-2-KC 2 (11:46) J.Haeg and V.Vea reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Haeg (A.Hitchens).

3-2-KC 2 (11:42) J.Haeg and V.Vea reported in as eligible. R.Jones right guard to KC 1 for 1 yard (D.Wilson; T.Kpassagnon). (10:55) J.Haeg and V.Vea reported in as eligible. R.Jones right guard to KC 1 for no gain (D.Wilson; B.Niemann). Tampa Bay challenged the short of the goal line ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout ‥2 at 10:50.)

4-1-KC 1

Kansas City

1-10-KC 1 (10:50) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to KC 15 for 14 yards (J.Whitehead).

1-10-KC 15 (10:09) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Hardman.

2-10-KC 15 (10:05) (Shotgun) Darr.Williams right tackle to KC 17 for 2 yards (V.Vea).

3-8-KC 17 (9:24) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce (A.Nelson). (9:18) T.Townsend to KC 3 for -14 yards. FUMBLES, and recovers at KC 3. T.Townsend punts 56 yards to TB 27. J.Mickens to TB 30 for 3 yards (B.Pringle).

4-8-KC 17

PENALTY on KC-B.Niemann, Offensive Holding, 8 yards, enforced at KC 17 – No Play.

4-16-KC 9 (9:09) T.Townsend punts 29 yards to KC 38, Center-J.Winchester, out of bounds.

Tampa Bay

1-10-KC 38 (9:03) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to KC 41 for -3 yards (D.Wilson).

2-13-KC 41 (8:25) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at KC 32 for 9 yards (D.Sorensen). (7:55) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right intended for M.Evans INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu (C.Jones) at KC 30. T.Mathieu to KC 30 for no gain (L.Fournette).

3-4-KC 32

PENALTY on KC-C.Ward, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at KC 32 – No Play.

1-10-KC 27 (7:47) L.Fournette up the middle to KC 26 for 1 yard (C.Jones).

2-9-KC 26 (7:05) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to KC 22 for 4 yards (B.Niemann).

3-5-KC 22 (6:19) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to T.Johnson.

4-5-KC 22 (6:15) R.Succop 40 yard field goal is GOOD, NULLIFIED by Penalty, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.

PENALTY on KC-M.Hardman, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at KC 22 – No Play.

1-10-KC 17 (6:11) T.Brady pass deep right to R.Gronkowski for 17 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Penalty on KC-B.Breeland, Defensive Holding, declined.

R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.

Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 3

B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City

1-10-KC 25 (6:05) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 38 for 13 yards (D.White).

1-10-KC 38 (5:25) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 42 for 4 yards (D.White; S.Murphy-Bunting).

2-6-KC 42 (4:46) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TB 46 for 12 yards (L.David) (S.McLendon).

1-10-TB 46 (4:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at TB 36 for 10 yards (L.David).

1-10-TB 36 (3:24) (Shotgun) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to TB 29 for 7 yards (J.Dean).

2-3-TB 29 (2:42) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TB 18 for 11 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).

Two-Minute Warning

1-10-TB 18 (2:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at TB 19 for -1 yards (D.White).

2-11-TB 19 (1:52) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to TB 14 for 5 yards (L.David).

3-6-TB 14 (1:10) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.

4-6-TB 14 (1:04) H.Butker 34 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 6

H.Butker kicks 64 yards from KC 35 to TB 1. J.Mickens to TB 29 for 28 yards (A.Sherman).

Tampa Bay

1-10-TB 29 (:55) (Shotgun) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 29 for no gain (F.Clark; C.Jones).

Timeout ‥1 by KC at 00:49.

2-10-TB 29 (:49) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 37 for 8 yards (L.Sneed).

Timeout ‥2 by KC at 00:44.

3-2-TB 37 (:44) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski to TB 42 for 5 yards (C.Ward).

1-10-TB 42 (:24) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.

PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland, Defensive Pass Interference, 34 yards, enforced at TB 42 – No Play.

1-10-KC 24 (:18) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to KC 9 for 15 yards (B.Niemann).

Timeout ‥3 by TB at 00:13.

Timeout ‥3 by KC at 00:13.

1-9-KC 9 (:13) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans.

PENALTY on KC-T.Mathieu, Defensive Pass Interference, 8 yards, enforced at KC 9 – No Play.

1-1-KC 1 (:10) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

PENALTY on KC-T.Mathieu, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, 15 yards, enforced between downs.

R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.

Tampa Bay 21, Kansas City 6

B.Pinion kicks 50 yards from 50 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City

1-10-KC 25 (:06) P.Mahomes kneels to KC 24 for -1 yards.

END QUARTER

Tampa Bay 21, Kansas City 6

