TAMPA: Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

THIRD QUARTER

KC elects to Receive, and TB elects to defend the South goal.

B.Pinion kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to KC -2. B.Pringle pushed ob at KC 19 for 21 yards (C.Davis).

Kansas City

1-10-KC 19 (14:54) (Shotgun) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 45 for 26 yards (D.White).

1-10-KC 45 (14:15) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TB 47 for 8 yards (D.White).

2-2-TB 47 (13:38) (Shotgun) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to TB 37 for 10 yards (A.Winfield).

1-10-TB 37 (12:58) (Shotgun) Darr.Williams right end to TB 34 for 3 yards (S.McLendon, D.White).

2-7-TB 34 (12:18) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to TB 34 for no gain (C.Davis).

3-7-TB 34 (11:38) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (L.David) (S.Barrett).

4-7-TB 34 (11:31) H.Butker 52 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Tampa Bay 21, Kansas City 9

H.Butker kicks 60 yards from KC 35 to TB 5. J.Mickens to TB 26 for 21 yards (A.Watts).

Tampa Bay

1-10-TB 26 (11:22) (Shotgun) L.Fournette left guard to TB 29 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi; C.Jones).

2-7-TB 29 (10:39) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to TB 32 for 3 yards (D.Sorensen).

3-4-TB 32 (9:55) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to TB 44 for 12 yards (B.Niemann).

1-10-TB 44 (9:17) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left end to TB 48 for 4 yards (D.Wilson; A.Hitchens).

2-6-TB 48 (8:28) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gronkowski to KC 27 for 25 yards (J.Thornhill).

1-10-KC 27 (7:51) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right end for 27 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.

Tampa Bay 28, Kansas City 9

B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to KC 0. B.Pringle to KC 25 for 25 yards (C.Gill).

Kansas City

1-10-KC 25 (7:41) (Shotgun) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 28 for 3 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).

2-7-KC 28 (7:10) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 22 for -6 yards (S.Barrett). (6:30) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep right intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by A.Winfield (M.Edwards) at KC 45. A.Winfield to KC 45 for no gain (T.Hill). 3-13-KC 22 Penalty on KC-A.Reiter, Offensive Holding, declined.

Tampa Bay

1-10-KC 45 (6:20) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at KC 30 for 15 yards (B.Breeland).

1-10-KC 30 (5:41) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right tackle to KC 24 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu).

2-4-KC 24 (4:57) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones right tackle to KC 21 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi).

3-1-KC 21 (4:18) R.Jones right end pushed ob at KC 19 for 2 yards (L.Sneed).

1-10-KC 19 (3:44) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to T.Hudson.

2-10-KC 19 (3:38) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin (T.Wharton).

3-10-KC 19 (3:33) (Shotgun) T.Brady FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 32, and recovers at KC 34.

4-25-KC 34 (2:50) R.Succop 52 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.

Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9

Kansas City

1-10-KC 25 (2:46) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce (J.Whitehead). PENALTY on TB-C.Davis, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at KC 25 – No Play.

1-10-KC 30 (2:35) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 35 for 5 yards (J.Dean).

2-5-KC 35 (2:02) (Shotgun) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 42 for 7 yards (M.Edwards).

1-10-KC 42 (1:25) (Shotgun) PENALTY on KC-T.Hill, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at KC 42 – No Play.

1-15-KC 37 (1:18) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (L.David).

2-15-KC 37 (1:13) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to TB 42 for 21 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).

1-10-TB 42 (:34) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Watkins to TB 29 for 13 yards (A.Winfield).

1-10-TB 29 (:05) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Darr.Williams.

END QUARTER

Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9

