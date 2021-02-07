Super Bowl Play-by-Play

The Associated Press

FIRST QUARTER

KC wins the coin toss and elects to defer. TB elects to Receive, and KC elects to defend the north goal.

H.Butker kicks 68 yards from KC 35 to TB -3. J.Mickens to TB 23 for 26 yards (D.O’Daniel).

Tampa Bay

1-10-TB 23 (14:56) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 24 for 1 yard (B.Breeland).

2-9-TB 24 (14:23) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 27 for 3 yards (C.Jones).

3-6-TB 27 (13:48) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.

4-6-TB 27 (13:43) B.Pinion punts 40 yards to KC 33, Center-Z.Triner, downed by TB-K.Minter.

Kansas City

1-10-KC 33 (13:33) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to KC 36 for 3 yards (C.Davis; S.Murphy-Bunting).

2-7-KC 36 (12:52) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle (S.Barrett).

3-7-KC 36 (12:48) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at KC 47 for 11 yards (A.Winfield).

1-10-KC 47 (12:11) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at KC 49 for 2 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).

2-8-KC 49 (11:38) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman.

3-8-KC 49 (11:34) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman.

4-8-KC 49 (11:29) T.Townsend punts 51 yards to end zone, Center-J.Winchester, Touchback.

Tampa Bay

1-10-TB 20 (11:21) R.Jones right tackle to TB 33 for 13 yards (T.Mathieu).

1-10-TB 33 (10:41) S.Miller left end to TB 30 for -3 yards (F.Clark).

2-13-TB 30 (10:03) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to TB 35 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).

3-8-TB 35 (9:22) (Shotgun) T.Brady sacked at TB 29 for -6 yards (F.Clark).

4-14-TB 29 (8:41) B.Pinion punts 33 yards to KC 38, Center-Z.Triner, out of bounds.

Kansas City

1-10-KC 38 (8:33) T.Hill left end ran ob at KC 43 for 5 yards (J.Dean).

2-5-KC 43 (8:03) (Shotgun) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 48 for 5 yards (D.White).

1-10-KC 48 (7:21) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at TB 41 for 11 yards (L.David).

1-10-TB 41 (6:51) (Shotgun) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to TB 35 for 6 yards (J.Whitehead).

2-4-TB 35 (6:13) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to B.Pringle (S.Murphy-Bunting).

PENALTY on TB-J.Pierre-Paul, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at TB 35 – No Play.

1-10-TB 30 (6:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.

2-10-TB 30 (6:03) (Shotgun) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to TB 31 for -1 yards (D.White).

3-11-TB 31 (5:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.

4-11-TB 31 (5:14) H.Butker 49 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 0

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Tampa Bay

1-10-TB 25 (5:10) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 28 for 3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).

2-7-TB 28 (4:37) L.Fournette right guard to TB 34 for 6 yards (M.Danna; T.Wharton).

3-1-TB 34 (3:56) L.Fournette left guard to TB 40 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen; T.Wharton).

1-10-TB 40 (3:19) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.

PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at TB 40 – No Play.

1-10-TB 45 (3:14) T.Brady pass deep right to A.Brown to KC 39 for 16 yards (C.Ward).

1-10-KC 39 (2:34) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to KC 24 for 15 yards (D.Wilson).

1-10-KC 24 (1:54) L.Fournette right guard to KC 13 for 11 yards (C.Ward; L.Sneed).

1-10-KC 13 (1:11) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at KC 8 for 5 yards (B.Breeland).

2-5-KC 8 (:41) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

B.Pinion kicks 69 yards from TB 35 to KC -4. B.Pringle pushed ob at KC 37 for 41 yards (B.Pinion).

Kansas City

1-10-KC 37 (:30) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Darr.Williams (J.Pierre-Paul).

2-10-KC 37 (:26) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 43 for 6 yards (L.David).

END QUARTER

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

