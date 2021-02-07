CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » NFL News » Super Bowl Composite Glance

Super Bowl Composite Glance

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
W L Pct. PF PA
Baltimore Ravens 2 0 1.000 68 38
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 31 17
N.Y. Jets 1 0 1.000 16 7
Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 79 30
Green Bay 4 1 .800 158 101
N.Y. Giants 4 1 .800 104 104
Pittsburgh 6 2 .750 193 164
San Francisco 5 2 .714 239 154
Kansas City 2 2 .500 73 93
Dallas 5 3 .625 221 132
Oakland-L.A. Raiders 3 2 .600 132 114
Washington 3 2 .600 122 103
New England 6 5 .545 246 282
Indianapolis-Baltimore 2 2 .500 69 77
Chicago 1 1 .500 63 39
Miami 2 3 .400 74 103
Denver 3 5 .375 147 259
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 72 84
Seattle 1 2 .333 77 57
L.A.-St. Louis Rams 1 3 .250 62 80
Arizona 0 1 .000 23 27
San Diego 0 1 .000 26 49
Tennessee 0 1 .000 16 23
Atlanta 0 2 .000 47 68
Carolina 0 2 .000 39 56
Cincinnati 0 2 .000 37 46
Buffalo 0 4 .000 73 139
Minnesota 0 4 .000 34 95

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up