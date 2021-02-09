CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Reich adds Mawae, Milanovich to revamped coaching staff

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 7:06 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has revamped his staff by hiring five new assistants, including Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae. and moving four additional assistants into new jobs.

Tuesday’s announcement comes less than a month after Philadelphia hired former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as its head coach. Sirianni took several other Colts coaches with him.

The biggest names on the list were Mawae, an eight-time Pro Bowler and former NFLPA president, and Scott Milanovich, the former Maryland quarterback and CFL head coach.

Mawae will become the new assistant offensive line coach after spending three seasons as an offensive analyst at Arizona State. Milanovich takes over as quarterbacks coach after working in the same capacity with Jacksonville from 2017-19 and spending the previous five seasons as coach of the Toronto Argonauts.

Reich also hired Joe Hastings as assistant special teams coach, former East Carolina head coach Scottie Montgomery, as running backs coach, James Rowe as cornerbacks coach, and former Eagles passing game coordinator Press Taylor as an offensive assistant.

In other moves, Klayton Adams switches from assistant offensive line coach to tight ends coach, Parks Frazier becomes assistant quarterbacks coach after spending last season as Indy’s offensive quality control coach, and David Overstreet II will go from defensive quality control coach to assistant defensive backs coach.

Reich also announced Doug McKenney will now be in charge of applied sports science/conditioning after spending the past three seasons as Indy’s assistant strength and conditioning coach.

